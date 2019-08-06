June 26, 1932 — Aug. 2, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Marilyn (Myette) Garnsey, 87, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Born on June 26, 1932, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Florence (Barrett) Myette.
In October of 1950, Marilyn married Raymond Garnsey at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2009.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church and enjoyed crossword puzzles, ceramics and camping. She especially enjoyed time with her family and was a member of the 60Plus Senior Citizens in Hudson Falls.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Raymond “Mike” Garnsey; and a special cousin, Jean Delair.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Suzanne Picard and her husband, Herman of Voorheesville, Deborah Diamond and her husband, Frank of Hudson Falls, Terry Garnsey and his wife, Kathy of Limington, Maine and Scott Garnsey of Hudson Falls; six grandchildren, Timothy and Nicholas Diamond, Michael Picard, Terry, Rachael and Christopher Garnsey; several great-grandchildren; her sister, Jane Myette of Hudson Falls; her brother, David Myette of Lake Sunnyside; two special friends, Mary Stewart and Gladys Monahan; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Prayers will be said at 1 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery on Vaughn Road in the Kingsbury.
Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
