May 29, 1928—Jan. 2, 2022

GREENWICH — Marilyn “Mimi” Joyce Boyd, 93, of Greenwich, NY, and formerly of Delmar, NY, died peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Mimi was predeceased by her adoring husband of nearly 70 years, William “Bill” Boyd, her parents, Charles and Myrtle Joyce and her sister, Charlyn Fox. She is survived by her daughters: Lynne Weygint and Laura Boyd, both of Greenwich, NY, and their spouses, Patrick Weygint and Keith Weber. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Will Weygint, Allison Clogg, Bryan Clogg, and Jamie Weygint; and three nephews: Jim Pulliam, Don Marshall, and Steve Boyd.

Mimi was born in Dixon, MO, on May 29, 1928. After the untimely death of her father in 1934, she spent the rest of her childhood in Clinton, IN, a part of the country she always treasured.

With a master’s degree in English from Indiana University, Mimi enjoyed teaching high school English for several years before settling into motherhood, a career she loved more than any other. She was wonderfully creative, planning imaginative activities and parties for her girls, and seasonal craft parties around Halloween, Christmas, and Easter. Her creative interests included weaving on a full-sized loom, sewing, and jewelry design incorporating silver and stones she traveled to collect. She was a master gardener and was well known for her garden design skills and beautiful flowers. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was very funny. She was an excellent cook, loving to entertain. Dinner parties for eight were her favorite.

In later life Mimi loaved to travel. She and Bill had several European adventures, the last being a memorable trip to Scotland and the Isle of Skye.

In mid-life, Mimi earned a second master’s degree in counseling, and worked as a guidance counselor for the high school students of St. Agnes School in Loudonville, NY, until its closing. Shortly thereafter Bill retired, and he and Mimi built their dream home on a lovely hill in Greenwich, whose sunsets they enjoyed until their very last days. In Greenwich, Mimi was known for her feisty political acumen and regular attendance at Town Board meetings where she often expressed her opinions forcefully and eloquently. She was tickled pink when her vote helped flip the Town Board to a Democratic majority in the 2021 election for the first time in many years. With Bill, she often volunteered at the Greenwich Free Library, especially in the gardens there, as well as with regional environmental causes.

Her crowning achievement, and maybe her greatest joy in Greenwich, was producing the variety show “Greenwich: The Musical”. The experience brought townspeople together in a joyful and meaningful way and included everyone from very young children to farmers whose families had been in town for years. She made many enduring friendships from the show and was proud to donate $10,000 of the proceeds to the Greenwich Free Library.

Mimi lived life to the fullest, laughing at every opportunity, despite being legally blind for the past 30 years. At the end of her life what she loved most were visits from family and friends, especially from her dear grandchildren, watching “her” birds and the omnipresent deer in the woods, listening to books on tape, watching Judy Woodruff on “PBS: The News Hour” each evening, and walking her hill. She was well loved, and we will miss her always, fondly remembering her spunk and passion for her little family.

The family wishes to thank, first and foremost, Debbie Anderson (the fun sister!) for her years of love and devoted friendship with Mimi, and also the nurses at Fort Hudson Home Health Agency, and Hannah Tefft, RN, in particular, for Mimi’s excellent care in the last few weeks of her life.

Family and friends are invited to join for a gathering to celebrate Mimi’s long life in the Community Room at the Greenwich Free Library on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 2 to 3 p.m., immediately followed by a showing of the DVD, “Greenwich: The Musical”. Whatever COVID protocols are in place at that time, we will abide by them.

Donations in Mimi’s memory can be sent to the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834, or the Glens Falls Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc., 144 Ridge Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. Thank you.