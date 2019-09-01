May 10, 1930 — Aug. 28, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Marilyn Marie Doyle, 89, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Born in Fort Edward on May 10, 1930, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Eva (Lafarr) Doyle.
She was a graduate of Fort Edward High School, class of 1947.
Marilyn was an administrative assistant and was employed by Scott Paper in Fort Edward for many years.
She was a charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Morrissey #1447 in Fort Edward and held several positions, including vice grand region and financial secretary.
Marilyn was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time with her family and was affectionately known as “Aunt Mame” to her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Doyle and Beverly Borix; her brothers, Reverend Donald E. Doyle, Reverend Richard Doyle and Frank (Peg) Doyle; her brothers-in-law, Francis Chetter O’Connor and Andrew Borix; and her nephew, Robert McLellan.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, June O’Connor; her nieces and nephews, Dennis (Michelle) O’Connor of Glens Falls, Carolyn McLellan of El Paso, Texas, Edward (Kristen) Borix of San Antonio, Texas, Andrea (Peter) Sheridan of Burnt Hills, Richard (Margaret) Doyle of Hudson Falls, John (Linda) Doyle of Argyle, James Doyle and Rebecca Dakota of South Glens Falls, Michelle (Michael) Cronin of Hudson Falls, Barbara (Bruce) Ostrander of Queensbury and Susan (Robert) Cummings of Fort Edward; great-nieces and great-nephews; and several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and also survived by many dear friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward, in the Doyle Family Plot.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus’ Regional Catholic Church. Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
