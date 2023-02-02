Feb. 10, 1927—Jan. 31, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Marilyn M. Herrick died peacefully at The Sunrise Sr. Living Community in Burlington, MA on Jan. 31, 2023 just 10 days before her 96th birthday. She was born on Feb. 10, 1927 in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Walter E. and Margaret M. (Baumfaulk) Schneider. She grew up in Pearl River, NY and had a wonderful childhood with very devoted and loving parents, a younger brother and a large extended family.

Marilyn was the Salutatorian of her high school Class of 1944 and participated in Girls Empire State at Skidmore College in 1943 sponsored by the American Legion.

She enjoyed going to the theater in NYC with friends and was very active in her class. After graduating from Alfred University in 1948 with a BS in business administration, Lynn held corporate and executive secretary positions in Denver, CO. and Rochester, NY. She had many lifelong friends and memories from her childhood and college years.

On July 2, 1955 she married Robert H. Herrick in Rochester NY. They lived in Cortland and Warrensburg, NY near Bob’s first teaching positions. In 1963, they bought a home in Queensbury where they raised their children and Bob became the Director of Guidance for Glens Falls City Schools. Lynn was the Executive Secretary and Office Manager for the Adirondack Mountain Club from 1970-1991. She was also involved with Girl Scouts and the First Presbyterian Church.

Her family was always the main focus in her life and brought her much happiness. They spent summer vacations on lakes in the Adirondacks and those vacations moved to lakes in the White Mountains after her grandchildren were born.

Her interests were refinishing furniture, home projects both indoors and outside working in flowerbeds. She enjoyed attending local theater productions and the Glens Falls Symphony.

Lynn was very resourceful and strong. After Bob passed away in 2010, she became more involved with Aging in Place and in 2014, moved to the Glen at Highland Meadows where she enjoyed spending time with new and old friends. When she needed enhanced assisted living care, she moved to The Sunrise of Burlington, MA close to her son and his family. She inspired many by her positive outlook on life and determination.

She is survived by her son, Bradley Herrick of Bedford, MA; her daughter, Susan (Ernest) Huntington of Rainbow Lake and Putnam Station, NY; her grandchildren: Lauren (Navid) Sharifi of Framingham, MA and Ryan (Caroline) Herrick of Atlanta, GA; and great-grandchildren: Nasan, Kiana and Zayn Sharifi and Louisa and Tillman Herrick. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Walter C. (Peggy) Schneider of Gloucester, MA; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held noon on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. till the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice or the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.