March 18, 1927 — April 30, 2020

Hague, New York lost a delightful, fun loving resident. Marilyn “Lynn” A. Patchett passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Lynn was born in Malden, Massachusetts on March 18,1927, the daughter of George and Ruth Carter. In spite of the depression economy, her Belmont, Massachusetts family home was filled with humor, adoring parents and loving siblings. Those that knew her, have heard her share many childhood stories that had everyone in gales of laughter.

Lynn attended Belmont High School and Chandler Business School and as a young adult worked at Suffolk 1st Federal Bank. She met her husband, Robert “Bob” Nelson Patchett on a blind date in high school. After courting for two years, Bob proposed in North Conway on New Year’s Eve. They were married in 1948 and moved to Glen Rock, New Jersey, where she became a devoted mother to their three children. Lynn loved raising her children and would do anything for them, however, she drew the line at becoming a Girl Scout leader. According to Lynn the uniform and badges were not a fashion statement. Lynn loved to ski and created the Wyckoff Ski Club, chaperoning busloads of teenagers every Saturday morning to Hunter, New York.