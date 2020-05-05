March 18, 1927 — April 30, 2020
Hague, New York lost a delightful, fun loving resident. Marilyn “Lynn” A. Patchett passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Lynn was born in Malden, Massachusetts on March 18,1927, the daughter of George and Ruth Carter. In spite of the depression economy, her Belmont, Massachusetts family home was filled with humor, adoring parents and loving siblings. Those that knew her, have heard her share many childhood stories that had everyone in gales of laughter.
Lynn attended Belmont High School and Chandler Business School and as a young adult worked at Suffolk 1st Federal Bank. She met her husband, Robert “Bob” Nelson Patchett on a blind date in high school. After courting for two years, Bob proposed in North Conway on New Year’s Eve. They were married in 1948 and moved to Glen Rock, New Jersey, where she became a devoted mother to their three children. Lynn loved raising her children and would do anything for them, however, she drew the line at becoming a Girl Scout leader. According to Lynn the uniform and badges were not a fashion statement. Lynn loved to ski and created the Wyckoff Ski Club, chaperoning busloads of teenagers every Saturday morning to Hunter, New York.
Devoted to her husband, Lynn supported Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit. In 1971, they purchased the original 10 room Trout House Hotel, which has now become the beautiful Trout House Village Resort on Lake George. Groups and families would flock to Trout House where Lynn and Bob were the chief cooks and bottle washers for the Inn. Their son Scott and his wife, Alice, share the love of the resort and continue the legacy of Bob and Lynn today.
Lynn would become a fast and dear friend to many. She was most happy when she was connecting with people, working hard to improve Trout House, cooking for her family and sitting down to enjoy a bourbon old fashion at the end of the day. Lynn created relationships filled with compassion, heartfelt love and laughter. Lynn loved projects, her animals (Duchess and Sadie), playing golf and bridge, Christmas cards and most of all the stories of Trout House, the community of Hague and her family.
In recent years, Lynn struggled with the challenges associated with Alzheimers. Her caretakers became dear friends and the family is indebted to their love and care of her over the years. Lynn touched many lives during her amazing journey on earth.
Lynn and Bob were married for 65 years and had three children: Linda Patchett, New Castle, New Hampshire; Scott Patchett and his wife, Alice, of Hague and Barbara Patchett Bonnett, also of Hague. Lynn had three sisters: Alice, who died in infancy, Thelma Drake, Barbara Baldwin and a brother Roland Carter, all of her siblings and her beloved husband, Bob predeceased her. She loved her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren: Amy McLaughlin (Ben), Emily Doe, Gretchen Morgan (Tim), Andrew Patchett, Josh Patchett (Melissa), Jamie Patchett, Jessie Patchett, Michael Bonnett (Shannon), Ricki Bonnett (Kailly), and Heidi Johnson (Cameron); her great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Morgan McLaughlin, Carter and Nelson Doe, Alice and James McLaughlin, Lincoln and Melanie Bonnett, Bella Bonnett and Adalyn Johnson.
Those that predeceased her were patiently waiting for her arrival in the heavens, while those of us on Earth will miss her terribly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kiwanis Club of Ticonderoga Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 44, Ticonderoga, NY 12883 or the Town of Hague Fire Department, P.O. Box 585, Hague, NY 12836.
The Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and a Celebration of Lynn’s life will be at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
She was a shining light in any room and her family trusted her with their deepest thoughts and feelings.
