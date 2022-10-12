Marilyn "Lyn" (Tremblay) Potvin

Aug. 28, 1930—Oct. 8, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Marilyn “Lyn” L. (Tremblay) Potvin passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 8, 2022.

Born Aug. 28, 1930 to Mary and Delor Tremblay, Lyn graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls NY in 1949. She participated in many activities including drama club, choir club, cheerleading and was a majorette.

After graduating from high school, she worked at Continental Insurance for several years. While on Lake George she was introduced to William Lee Potvin “Bill” by her best friend, Esther Stickney, at her camp in Cleverdale. They were happily married on Aug. 18, 1956.

Lyn volunteered for the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for many years and, when not caring tirelessly for her six children, she was involved in many hobbies. She enjoyed spending hours putting puzzles together and reading. She enjoyed her time tending to her flowers and was an excellent and creative cook. Lyn was lovingly referred to as the “casserole queen” by her children. Also, she belonged to a gourmet group with friends where her dishes were enjoyed by all.

As a skilled seamstress, she made many outfits over the years for her daughter’s, including matching coats and hats on Easter. Lyn enjoyed painting and playing bridge with her close friends and attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Lyn and Bill were very fortunate to have many close friends they went on several trips with, including European and Caribbean cruises. Their favorite memories include time spent at the family camp on Lake George next to where they first met in Cleverdale. They also enjoyed summer vacations with family and friends in Cape Cod. During retirement, they spent the winter months in St. Augustine, FL.

She was predeceased by her parents Mary Quillinan and Delor Tremblay.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Bill Potvin of South Glens Falls; her children: Lee Anne Colvin (Tony) of Hudson Falls, Lynette LaPan (Peter) of Clifton Park, William L. Potvin, Jr. (Penny) of Inman, SC, Michael Potvin of Framingham, MA, Jeffrey Potvin (Lisa) of Lutz, FL, Janette Fowler of Ballston Spa; she also leaves behind grandchildren: Eric LaPan (Alyson), Jacob LaPan, Todd LaPan, Shane Colvin (Emma), Bryce Colvin (Echo), Rachel Fowler, Lauren Fowler, William Potvin, III (Tela), Nicholas Potvin (Danielle), Kyle Potvin (Chelsea), Jeffrey Potvin, II, Haylie Potvin; and two great-grandchildren: Emilynn Potvin and Camden Varner.

Friends may call on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY. The Rite of Committal will follow at St Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

The family wishes to give a special and sincere thank you to Angela Starks, Sue Bailey, LouAnne Rice and Kathryn Gallagher for their loving care and dedication to our mother over the years. The family would also like to thank Ruth Fish at the Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease and the staff at Community Hospice for all of their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

