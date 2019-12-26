April 3, 1933 — Dec. 21, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marilyn (Jones) Fiore, 86, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.

Born in Granville on April 3, 1933, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Owen and Dorothy (Shinvier) Jones.

She was raised and educated in Glens Falls and was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1951.

On Jan. 21, 1961, Marilyn married Herman J. Fiore Jr. They enjoyed 48 wonderful years of marriage before he passed away on Jan. 31, 2009. She spent every day missing him and passed away with comfort knowing that they would finally be together again.

Marilyn began her career at Cohens Shoe Store before working as a bookkeeper at her husband’s family business, Fiore’s Market in Glens Falls. Upon its closing Marilyn started working at Abraham Wing School as a bookkeeper where she retired from in 1997.

Marilyn and Herm were faithful communicants of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}