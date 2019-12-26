April 3, 1933 — Dec. 21, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marilyn (Jones) Fiore, 86, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Granville on April 3, 1933, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Owen and Dorothy (Shinvier) Jones.
She was raised and educated in Glens Falls and was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1951.
On Jan. 21, 1961, Marilyn married Herman J. Fiore Jr. They enjoyed 48 wonderful years of marriage before he passed away on Jan. 31, 2009. She spent every day missing him and passed away with comfort knowing that they would finally be together again.
Marilyn began her career at Cohens Shoe Store before working as a bookkeeper at her husband’s family business, Fiore’s Market in Glens Falls. Upon its closing Marilyn started working at Abraham Wing School as a bookkeeper where she retired from in 1997.
Marilyn and Herm were faithful communicants of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
She had a talent for arts and crafts including painting, flower arranging and tending to her gardens. She enjoyed walking, bird watching and spending winters in Florida with her husband. Marilyn was passionate about her angel collection, however her greatest love was time spent with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone, especially her children, who consider her their best friend. However, they are at peace knowing that their parents are together again.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Jack Wright and Jack DeLorenzo.
Survivors include her children, Sue Montone and her husband, Bob of Palm Harbor, Florida, Herman J. Fiore, III and his wife, Heidi of Queensbury, Kim Seeger and her husband, Stephen of Glens Falls and Steven P. Fiore of Glens Falls; her grandchildren, Kristi (fiancé, JJ Morris) Montone of St. Petersburg, Florida, Jayme Montone of Savannah, Georgia, Kaylee and Kellie Montone of Palm Harbor, Florida, Sarah Fiore of Queensbury, Christopher Seeger of Tri-Cities, Washington, and Michael (fiancée, Samantha Clift) Seeger of Argyle; her great-grandchildren, Zoey Morris of St. Petersburg, Florida and Lucy and Jonah Seeger of Argyle; her siblings, William (Charlotte) Jones, Shirley DeLorenzo, Donny (Betty) Jones, Jack (Debbie) Jones, Bev (Lou) Rosati, Marie (Tom) Harrington, Maggie Wright, Helen (Vince) Potter, David (Marcia) Jones, and Dick (Barbara) Jones; her aunt, Connie Coulter; her sister-in-law, Mary Louise King; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Interment will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to SAIL, 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 and Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Gwen and Ruth Fish of Glens Falls Hospital Neurology Dept., the staff of Eddy Senior Living Communities and Landmark Health, to Community Hospice especially, Kellie, Karen, Jaime, Crystal and Brian, and to the many loving neighbors on Marine Drive who have become like family. The family also wishes to express their gratitude to Helen Blake for the care and compassion she gave to Marilyn during this past year.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
