Marilyn Jean (Hanna) Sauro
Marilyn Jean (Hanna) Sauro

Marilyn Jean (Hanna) Sauro

April 23, 1951 July 31, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Marilyn Jean (Hanna) Sauro, 70, formerly of Hartford, passed away after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on July 31, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born April 23, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Minnie (Stoddard) Hanna.

Marilyn attended Hartford Central School.

On December 7, 1986, she married the love of her life, Michael Sauro, at St. Ann’s Parish in Fort Ann.

Marilyn had a career at Mallinckrodt and retired from Sheridan in 1989, becoming a full-time homemaker.

In her younger years, she enjoyed singing in the choir at the Hartford United Methodist Church, where she showcased her beautiful soprano voice. Growing up on a farm, she was fond of nature and animals, with a great knowledge of the outdoors. Marilyn was a devoted mother, whose top priority was always her children. She was involved in the local 4-H Club and Scouts with her children for a number of years. Marilyn never missed any of her children’s sporting events. Family was everything to her and the holidays, especially Christmas, were always special to her, where treasured memories were made. Marilyn was an avid bingo player and made many friends while playing. She enjoyed solving puzzles, often putting together 1000-piece puzzles in no time. Marilyn was a dedicated Mets fan and enjoyed watching their baseball games with her husband.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her brother, Wayne “Steve” Hanna

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Michael Sauro of Queensbury; her two children: Brian Hanna-Sauro and his fiancee, Kyla, of Fayetteville, NC and Rosemary Stuart and her husband, Billy, of Glens Falls; one grandchild on the way; her siblings: Merrill Hanna, Muriel Burke, Sharon (Don) Armstrong, Penny (Frank) Gagliardi and Sherry (Jimmy) Knowlton; several half-brothers and half-sisters; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Simon.

Friends may call Wednesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted, 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home, with the Reverend Patti Girard, officiating.

The graveside service will be held, following the funeral service, at Morningside Cemetery in the Town of Hartford.

In consideration of everyone’s safety, the family request visitors to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205, or Lilly Cares Foundation, PO Box 13185, La Jolla, CA 92039.

Online condolence may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

