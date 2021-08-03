Marilyn Jean (Hanna) Sauro

In her younger years, she enjoyed singing in the choir at the Hartford United Methodist Church, where she showcased her beautiful soprano voice. Growing up on a farm, she was fond of nature and animals, with a great knowledge of the outdoors. Marilyn was a devoted mother, whose top priority was always her children. She was involved in the local 4-H Club and Scouts with her children for a number of years. Marilyn never missed any of her children’s sporting events. Family was everything to her and the holidays, especially Christmas, were always special to her, where treasured memories were made. Marilyn was an avid bingo player and made many friends while playing. She enjoyed solving puzzles, often putting together 1000-piece puzzles in no time. Marilyn was a dedicated Mets fan and enjoyed watching their baseball games with her husband.