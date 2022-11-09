Sept. 10, 1933 - Nov. 5, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marilyn J. Whalley, 89, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord on Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, NY. She was a longtime resident of South Glens Falls, and a member of the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church for over 50 years.

Marilyn was a loving wife, a doting mother, a caring friend and a selfless, giving member of her local community.

Born on September 10, 1933, in Holyoke, MA, Marilyn was the oldest of six children born to the late Wilmer G. Blodgett and Laura M. Goss. Upon her graduation from Holyoke High in 1951, Marilyn pursued her natural calling in nursing at the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA.

After successfully completing her studies, Marilyn married the love of her life, Kenneth H. Whalley, who was himself completing a stint in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Marilyn and Kenneth married on February 5, 1955, and soon after moved to Queensbury, NY as Kenneth had a job opportunity with General Electric in Fort Edward, NY. It was at this time that Marilyn began her nursing career at Glens Falls Hospital.

In due time, Marilyn suspended her nursing career to begin raising a family which grew to four children. It was at this time that the family moved to South Glens Falls, NY. Even though she was not working at a conventional job, Marilyn was not one to sit idly by — OH NO! She was an active participant in the PTA, a nursery schoolteacher at Christ Church in Glens Falls, a Brownie troop leader at Tanglewood Elementary, and could be seen in attendance at a variety of activities involving her children. These included wrestling matches, Boy Scout Eagle honors, Little League games, Pop Warner Football games, dance recitals, chorus and band concerts, honor society inductions, junior proms, graduations and numerous other events.

Marilyn returned with her nursing gifts as an RN/shift supervisor for the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward, NY in 1976. She was a driving force in the further education of younger nurses under her charge, and led and developed numerous in-services for ongoing training. She was a natural at the organization and development of young, eager minds needing direction and skills enhancement. She continued this process until her retirement in 1993.

Retirement for Marilyn did not mean inactivity ... she and Kenneth were active members of Meals on Wheels and Caritas programs. They continued to reach out to help those in need within their community, and never had a lull in their schedules.

In later years, Marilyn cared lovingly for Kenneth's health needs while dealing with Alzheimer's disease, and was proud in saying that he will continue to be active as long as he can.

Marilyn was a devoted member of her SGF United Methodist Church Family as she scheduled greeters, made monthly calls for pies to be made for dinners, helped schedule coverage for the nursery during church services, spent time on committees including SPRC, the Women's Wiawaka Group, folded weekly bulletins and registered children for the annual Vacation Bible School. Marilyn's favorite thing was to organize gatherings for family and friends. She was a grand correspondent — check your mailboxes, because she knew and remembered everyone's birthday and anniversary!

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, sister, Gail Ciesluk (nee Blodgett) and brother, Richard Blodgett. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Robert Blodgett; sister, Carol Blodgett; and sister, Barbara Blodgett; children: Kevin Whalley (Cindy), Kim Thompson (Rick), Karen Merrill (Bill) and Kris Whalley (Sharon). Additionally, Marilyn enjoyed valuable time with her grandchildren: Jasen Thompson, Sarah Lang (nee Whalley), Kyle Thompson, Andrew Whalley, Russell Merrill and Laura Merrill. Marilyn also had four great-grandchildren: Madison, Mia and Milo Lang, and Leonidas Whalley.

The family wishes to thank the supporting and caring staff of the Home of the Good Shepherd Assisted Living residence and the heartfelt guidance of Community Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Marilyn's memory to the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Calling hours for Marilyn will be 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Marilyn's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.