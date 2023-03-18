July 21, 1944—March 13, 2023

WADSWORTH, OH — Marilyn Jean (Vaughn) Walker, of Wadsworth, passed away March 13, 2023, following a series of illnesses. She was born on July 21, 1944, in Battle Creek, MI to Jesse G. and Helen M. (Good) Vaughn.

Marilyn started school in Penfield Township in Battle Creek, MI and Willow Run in Detroit, MI and graduated from Buchtel High School, Akron, OH, earning a B.A. degree in elementary education and a B.S. degree in nursing from the University of Akron.

She had a career as a neonatal nurse at Summa Akron City Hospital. She also worked at Firestone Bank, Bank One, and was ER Ward Secretary at W-R Hospital in Wadsworth.

She was an excellent homemaker and seamstress, an avid traveler, and a member and President of the Seville Day Center Quilters (Peace Quilters). Marilyn was a member of Friends of Wadsworth Trails and had a keen interest in environmental, biodiversity, and climate-related issues.

While a member of Grace Lutheran Church, she was a leader of the Wadsworth Bible Study Fellowship, and has been a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1983.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, David J. Walker; sons: Thomas G. (Tini) Walker of CA and Daniel J. (Hillary) Walker of Medina; grandchildren: Amira, James, and Michael Walker; and brother, David J. Vaughn of WI. She is preceded in death by parents, Jesse and Helen Vaughn; a brother, Robert Vaughn; brother-in-law, Richard Walker; and sisters-in-law: Teresita Vaughn and Linda Vaughn.

Visitation will be at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Seville, OH, at 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Tina Crog officiating. Interment will be at Hick’s Cemetery in Battle Creek, MI at 1 p.m. on March 21, 2023. Donations in Marilyn’s memory can be made to Peace Quilting c/o Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9282 Acme Rd., Seville, OH 44273.

