Marilyn J. Loomis

April 19, 1941 — Feb. 13, 2020
GRANVILLE, NY – Marilyn Joanne Loomis, passed away at her home on Feb. 13, 2020 following a long illness.
Marilyn was born on April 19, 1941 in Granville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Raymond and Effie (Durkee) Douglas.
She was a homemaker in the way homemaking was meant to be. She worked extremely hard. She raised five children and took care of her husband and home impeccably.
In addition to being a wife and mother, Marilyn tended a large garden and canned the fruits of her labor for her family. She was a great cook and baker. She loved to go berrying, an art she attempted to teach her children. Though extra time was few and far between in her life she enjoyed reading. As her children grew she spent time and effort on genealogy which became a passion. She provided each child with a copy of their heritage. A noteworthy item, Marilyn never drove.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, John G. Loomis. Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Joanne Warner (Tim) of Slateville, Susan Williams (Dan) of Granville, Raymond (Christina) of Granville, Connie Mazur (Steve) of Poultney, and John (Stephanie) of North Granville. Marilyn was blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Marlene Stoddard of Granville, Wayne Douglas of Argyle, Delores Corlew (Darryl) of Gansevoort, and Gary Douglas (Pat) of North Granville.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Burial will be at North Granville Cemetery in the spring.
The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice for their assistance and care and the private caregivers who helped as well.
