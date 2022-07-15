Marilyn J. Holford
Aug. 12, 1948—July 12, 2022
NORTH CREEK — Marilyn J. Holford, 73, died Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek.
Born Aug. 12, 1948, in Englewood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Dorothy (Englert) Holford.
Marilyn was a social worker in Wisconsin before moving to North Creek. She was also a gemologist and enjoyed making jewelry and reading.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Holford of Olmstedville; sister-in-law, Lori Holford of Glens Falls; niece, Chelsea Holford of Glens Falls; nephew, Justin Holford of Mechanicville; aunt, Marie Holford of New Jersey; uncles: James and Beverly Englert of Chestertown, Bernie and Maria Englert of Bloomsburg, PA; also many cousins.
At Marilyn’s request there will not be any services or calling hours.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.
