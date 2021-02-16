Dec. 19, 1939—Feb. 13, 2021
GLENS FALLS—Marilyn Grace Folger, 81, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on December 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold Brothers, Sr. and Iva (Doty) Brothers.
Marilyn graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1958.
She married her husband, Frederick Folger on July 1, 1961 at the West Glens Falls Chapel. They spent 44 years together until his passing in May of 2005.
She was employed at CR Bard in the first years of her marriage until the birth of her children and then she stayed home to raise them. She returned to work at the Susse Chalet Motor Lodge for many years. After the birth of her granddaughter, she retired to care for her, which gave her much joy.
Marilyn loved to listen to all kinds of music from country to pop. In her earlier years, she liked to go out dancing and have a drink with her husband. She loved to go bike riding, and sit outside with “the girls” at Larose Gardens, playing BINGO, taking walks, shopping and eating out. Marilyn loved family photos and would sit for hours going through old pictures of her family telling you the stories behind them. She was always ready to go on a day trip or vacation anytime. Marilyn loved to cook for her family, her specialty was her lasagna. Her famous fudge and mayonnaise cake was loved by all.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her siblings, Harold Brothers, Jr., Phyllis Riley and Carl Brothers, Sr.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Tammy Folger, Robin Matte and her husband, Paul all of Queensbury; her granddaughter, Brooke Matte of Queensbury; her sisters-in-law: Janet Brothers and Elaine Alba; her nieces and nephews: Carla Smith, Lee Brothers, Vickie Noble, Ken Riley and Ralph Brothers; and several cousins.
Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to COVID restriction, we are limited to the number in attendance in the funeral home at one time, please see staff upon arrival. Face masks and social distancing are required.
A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Marilyn’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza, Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center for all their care and compassion to Marilyn.
