Dec. 19, 1939—Feb. 13, 2021

GLENS FALLS—Marilyn Grace Folger, 81, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on December 19, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold Brothers, Sr. and Iva (Doty) Brothers.

Marilyn graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1958.

She married her husband, Frederick Folger on July 1, 1961 at the West Glens Falls Chapel. They spent 44 years together until his passing in May of 2005.

She was employed at CR Bard in the first years of her marriage until the birth of her children and then she stayed home to raise them. She returned to work at the Susse Chalet Motor Lodge for many years. After the birth of her granddaughter, she retired to care for her, which gave her much joy.