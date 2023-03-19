Feb. 18, 1937—March 15, 2023

GANSEVOORT — Marilyn G. Huff, 86, a resident of Gansevoort, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was reunited with her husband Rev. Charles G. Huff in paradise, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 18, 1937, in Elmira, NY. She was the middle child of the late Harold and Ruth (Pearson) Green.

In 1951, at the age of 14, Marilyn contracted tuberculosis. She spent over a year at the Undercliff Sanatorium, in Meriden, CT. Though Marilyn recovered from TB, the scarring on her lungs would be a complication throughout the rest of her life.

In 1963, while visiting her parents, the head usher at church caught her eye. He too was smitten. As one would say, the rest is history. In 1964, Rev. Charles G. Huff and Marilyn Green married and began a life of service as pastors.

Even though she faced many health complications and serious illnesses, Marilyn’s greatest joy was to love people. First her family and then others. She tended to “collect” children as many would come to call her Mom Huff. Right until the very end one could always count on her to answer her phone, pray with you, make you smile and give Godly wisdom.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by all of her siblings: Kenneth (Esther) Green, Vivian (Robert) Birdsall, Marianne “Babe” (Arthur) Mood and Stephen Green. Her sister-in-law, Marilyn Spiegel, brother-in-law, Gilbert Scholl. As well as her nieces: Patricia Green and Pamela Green.

Survivors include her children: Christopher (Rose) Huff of Amsterdam, Laura (Todd) Weils of Queensbury and Cynthia Huff of Gansevoort; her sister-in-law, Shery Green; 10 grandchildren: Mitchell (Marley), Amanda (Earl), Jeffrey (Courtney), Kyle, Rilie, Victoria, Gabriel, Dmitri (Lauren), Emery and Roman; seven great-grandchildren: Joshua, Cooper, Haleigh, Adelynn, Aubrey, Owyn, and Jaxson; sister-in-law, Ethelyn Scholl; sister-in-law, Beverly (Alvin) Weesner; sister-in-law, Sherry Green; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Calvary’s Family Life Center, 100 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Bill Harrington officiating. Family, friends, and members of the church may greet the family and pay their respects from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville at a later date.

Marilyn’s family would like to personally thank the amazing team that helped cared for Marilyn in her final months. Dr. John Pezzulo and the team at Community Hospice of Saratoga, Cheryl and Marianne — Hospice volunteers, Saratoga County Office of the Aging, Shelly from Greater Adirondack Home Aides, Mrs. Angela Butterworth from Near Care, our church friends and family at Calvary’s Family Life Center, Glens Falls — especially Cathy and Kathleen who cared for her weekly. Your help enabled us to honor Mom’s wishes. Thank you.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Calvary’s Family Life Center to benefit Operation Christmas Child.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.