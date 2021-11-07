July 12, 1936—Nov. 2, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Marilyn (Fish) Mazzeo, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after a long illness.

Born July 12, 1936, in Lake George, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Leda (Stacy) Fish Potter.

Marilyn graduated from Lake George, holding many jobs. At 16, she worked as a waitress for Mario’s Restaurant where she met her future husband, Mario, of 64 years.

Marilyn was a stay-at-home mom during the school year, and a waitress for the former Swallows Restaurant and Motel, on Lake Shore Drive, during the summer. She also went to Wilton Cake Decorating School in Chicago and made many birthday and wedding cakes. As a hobby, she enjoyed managing the Lake George Historical Association bookstore in the old courthouse in Lake George Village, with her sister, Grace.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was predeceased by her siblings: David Fish of Indian Lake, Grace MacDonald of Lake George, Richard Fish of Lake George, Eugene Fish of Lake George, Rita Lesko of Huntington, CN and Androneke Beaudet of Lake George.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Christopher (Marie) Mazzeo of Norwell, MA, David Mazzeo of Guilderland, Nicholas Mazzeo of Lake George, Leda (Marc) Jause of Denver, NC, Lara Mazzeo of Lake George and Mari (Vincent) DeSess of Guilderland. Marilyn is also survived by seven grandchildren: Joseph, Patricia, Matthew, Isabella, Anthony, Damon and Jing Mae; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, there will be no calling hours.

There will be a committal service for both Mario and Marilyn at Evergreen Cemetery on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a gathering at American Legion, 3932 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845.

Father Joseph Busch will officiate.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Reeves and Dr. Gray’s office.

In loving memory of Marilyn, contributions may be made to an organization of your choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.