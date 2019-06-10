Marilyn Doty Stickney

November 26, 1931 — June 7, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Marillyn Doty Stickney, 87, of Hudson Falls, joined her loved ones on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Haynes House of Hope in Granville.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1931, Thanksgiving morning, at home in Hudson Falls to E. Arnold Stone and Ferne (Stedman) Stone.
At an early age in Sunday School, she began to sing for church functions. She attended Hudson Falls Public Schools and was very active. She was drum majorette, choir performer and member of student council. Marillyn also participated in broadcasting and drama. Always maintaining honor grades, she graduated in the top 10 students. Marillyn received a full scholarship for further education, which she pursued for a while, attending Ellis Hospital of Nursing and Union College.
After marrying Donald H. Doty in 1951, she participated in singing lessons with various area coaches. She became choir director at Fort Edward Methodist Church. Marillyn became a member of the Glens Falls Operetta Club (GFOC) in the 1960s and learned all phases of production on stage and backstage. Marillyn was most proud of singing at the New York World’s Fair for two years, 1964 and 1965. During her time with the GFOC, she served in many offices, eventually becoming president.
She met and was in the company of many state and federal office holders: a governor, vice president and president of the United States. All the while, preparing lovely dinners and holidays for friends and family at her home.
She and Donald had two daughters, Barbara Ferne and Christine Elsie. They were their parents’ pride and joy always. Both parents were actively involved in PTA and scouting for the girls. Marillyn also volunteered at the Hospital Guild and chamber of commerce.
Marillyn worked for Hilton Industries as a supervisor in electronics, where she was productive in the research and development area.
In 1987, her husband Donald died, leaving her a widow. By this time, both daughters were college graduates and on their own. Then came along an old friend, Commander Harold Stickney, retired from U.S. Navy Aviation and also widowed. She and Harold eventually married and Marillyn gained four stepchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Gerald and Timothy.
Harold and Marillyn bought a motor home and began touring the country. Both were very interested in history and pursued that endeavor. In 1992 and 1994, they were blessed with grandchildren, Timothy and Mary Elizabeth. They are the children of Gerald and his wife, Catherine, nee Alaimo. Life couldn’t be more complete.
The motor home life allowed them to make many friends. Eventually, they spent their winters in Florida, near Cocoa Beach. Again, Marillyn applied her showmanship in area plays and shows. Winters were resided there until 2001.
Harold passed away in 2001 and Marillyn moved to senior housing. Not happy to sit around, she produced and also wrote several skits for residents.
Having established a Red Hat chapter in Florida, she continued to belong for several years locally and gained new friends.
Marillyn excelled at crossword puzzles, Swedish weaving, some painting and needlework, knitting and sewing. She loved to attend concerts and stage productions. Marillyn had lovely flower gardens and arrangements.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she is predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Lincoln (Irene) Stone, Elizabeth (Zeke) Stanton, Dorothy (George) Lemery, Margaret (Charles) Adams and Christine (Jack) Bergeron; her in-laws, John (Palma) Doty, Lenora (Edward) Harrington and Patricia (Stanley) Szostak; and her stepson, Timothy J. Stickney.
Survivors include her daughters, Barbara Ferne Doty and Christine Elsie Doty; her longtime companion, Robert Blair; her stepbrother, Arthur (Jean) Stone; her stepdaughter, Elizabeth Pierkowski; her stepsons, Michael and Gerald (Catherine) Stickney and their children, Timothy and Mary Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Hudson Falls Methodist Church, 227 Main St. in Hudson Falls, with the Rev. David Lockwood, officiating.
Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Duell Road in the town of Stillwater.
Donations in Marillyn’s name may be made to Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Glens Falls Community Theatre, P.O. Box 687, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.