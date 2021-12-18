March 16, 1954—Dec. 16, 2021

Marilyn Bennett, 67, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born on March 16, 1954, in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mildred (Felt) Brown.

She graduated from Greenwich Central School. Marilyn was a bus driver for many years and retired from Washington County Head Start.

On Dec. 24, 1987, Marilyn married the love of her life Gerald Bennett, Sr. at Fort Edward Village Hall.

Marilyn enjoyed kayaking, the outdoors, camping with her friends at the Queen Village Campground, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gary Brown, step-grandson, Noah Gould, and nephew, Kevin Brown.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of over 33 years, Gerald Bennett, Sr.; her children: Kimberly (John) Barnes, Terry Barnes, Randy (Tonya) Barnes, Jason Barnes, Gerald (Darcy) Bennett, Jr., Amy (Beau) Bennett-Tirelli; 11 grandchildren; and a special granddaughter, Ashley Freeguard; five great-grandchildren; her siblings: Albert Brown, Jr., Carole (Joe) Facin, Donna (Mark) Bell, Kevin (Betty) Brown, Karen (Charles) Durham; and several nieces, nephews; and cousin.

The family would like to thank the staff at Barnwell for all their care and compassion for everything they did for Marilyn.

At Marilyn’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Marilyn’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Marilyn’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.