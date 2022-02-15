GREENWICH — Marilyn (Bain) Dixson, 81, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Marilyn is survived by her four children: Beth (Carl) Vallone, Ron (Michelle) Eastman, Kari (Art) Vogel, Kevin Dixson; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Julia Chapman and Lisa (Ron) Billings; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard Dixson, her parents Frank and Janet Bain, her brother Ronald Bain, sister Bonnie Bain and brother-in-law Bruce Chapman.

Respecting Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Marilyn can be made to Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.

