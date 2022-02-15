GREENWICH — Marilyn (Bain) Dixson, 81, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Marilyn is survived by her four children: Beth (Carl) Vallone, Ron (Michelle) Eastman, Kari (Art) Vogel, Kevin Dixson; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Julia Chapman and Lisa (Ron) Billings; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Dixson, her parents Frank and Janet Bain, her brother Ronald Bain, sister Bonnie Bain and brother-in-law Bruce Chapman.
Respecting Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Marilyn can be made to Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.