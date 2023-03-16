Jan. 26, 1931—March 13, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Marilyn Anna (Johnson) VanDyke, Ph.D. passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, surrounded by family. Daughter of Edna (Cleaveland) Johnson and Milford Johnson, she was born at home in South Glens Falls on Jan. 26, 1931. The eldest of four, she was predeceased by her brothers: Erwin Johnson and Walton Johnson, and her sister, Luana Johnson Rohlin.

She is survived by her daughters: Katrina VanDyke Bergeron (Mark Bergeron) and Heather VanDyke (Christopher Bolio); as well as her grandchildren: Alexander Aust, Cameron Aust (Gabrielle Hale), Jennifer Moon (Kevin Moon), Reilly VanDyke, Austin VanDyke; and great-grandson, Liam Parker Aust.

Marilyn grew up in South Glens Falls, the first in her family to go to college. As someone who valued education, she was a proud alumni of SUNY Albany.

After earning her bachelor’s degree, she went on to teach at Fort Ann High School. She later went back to school to receive her master’s degree and an E.D. in education administration and policy in 1985 at age 53.

She met Paul VanDyke while working at Fort Ann and they married on April 17, 1954. Together they operated Idlewild Cottages on Lake George for 15 years. During that time, she and Paul had two daughters: Katrina, and Heather, and built their home on Bay Road in Lake George.

Marilyn was a career Girl Scout as a Troop Leader, Board Member, Council President, and Interim Executive Director for six years. She received the Woman of Distinction Award in 2007 and worked as a community volunteer for the PTA and the Adirondack Mountain Club.

Her leadership extended to the Quaker Friends Meeting in South Glens Falls, where she was an active member.

Throughout her graduate studies, she completed research at Albany BOCES on gifted education and worked at Lake George Elementary School directing the Gifted and Talented Program. She continued her love of education as Principal at Moriah Central School, Adjunct Professor at North Country Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh, and Training Director/Educational Consultant for the Association of Public Historians of New York State.

In 1991 she was appointed historian for the town of Queensbury and was a founding member of the Warren County Historical Society and has the reference library named after her. In her time as historian, she surveyed 19th century historic barns and served on the Civil War Monument restoration committee, Heritage Hall Committee, and Preservation Awards Committee of the Chapman Museum. In addition to this work, she also offered services to those in the community looking to learn about local history or their family genealogy. She retired in 2017.

Marilyn had a significant longstanding impact in the community and will be remembered for her love of history, nature, and as a lifelong learner. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and caring friend.

A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, May 5, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Paul in the Quaker Cemetery on Ridge Road in Queensbury following the funeral service.

Memorial donations in Marilyn’s memory can be made to the Warren County Historical Society, 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804.

To view Marilyn’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.