Marilyn Ann Pozzouli

She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family always came first. Her selflessness and dedication to family lives on through her children and grandchildren. Marilyn loved to travel. She has toured the US multiple times with her husband, Dan, travelling tens of thousands of miles in her lifetime and stopping at a few casinos along the way. She loved arts and crafts on Sundays, while football was on in the background. You could always expect a handmade gift for Christmas. Her strong personality and loving heart will be remembered. Most that knew her well, will always remember “I’m not happy”. This meant you had crossed a line and you should reel it in. Many friends referred to her as “mom”. She had a motherly instinct that extended to everyone. Marilyn will truly be missed. She was one of a kind and irreplaceable. Even at her weakest, she was tougher than most. Always fighting for her family.