GANSEVOORT—Marilyn Alice Swears, 87 of Gansevoort passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 with her daughter Robin by her side.
As a child Marilyn attended the Gurn Springs Schoolhouse next to the Ellithorpe Farm and South Glens Falls High School. As a young mother Marilyn was a 4H leader for many local children. She retired from Sears Roebuck Co. after working many years in the Hardware Department as a Sales Associate where she was often called upon to assemble mowers.
Marilyn also was an Assistant Tour Guide for her daughter Tina’s company North Country Tours, where she traveled with local and incoming tourists guiding them on many bus tours in and out of state. She especially enjoyed playing games with the members of the tours on the buses. She loved Bluegrass music and was often seen in attendance at Bluegrass Festivals in the company of her sister Margaret. They were known as the M&M sisters!
She was predeceased by her husband Allie G. Swears, Sr., her father Gordon Ellithorpe and her mother Mildred Wells Ellithorpe, her siblings: Donald Ellithorpe, Max Ellithorpe, Edward Ellithorpe, Jr., Hubert Ellithorpe, Margaret Porter and Beatrice Day.
Marilyn is survived by her four children: Guy (Shirley) Swears of Gansevoort, Robin Bixby of Springfield, MA, Allie II (Janet) Swears of Salem, NY, Tina Demarsh of Warrensburg; 10 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sister-in-law Beverly Ellithorpe.
Due to current public health concerns regarding Covid 19 assemblies, a memorial service will be held at a future date to be announced.
Arrangements by Wilton Funeral Home visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.