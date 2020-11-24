GANSEVOORT—Marilyn Alice Swears, 87 of Gansevoort passed away suddenly on November 20, 2020 with her daughter Robin by her side.

As a child Marilyn attended the Gurn Springs Schoolhouse next to the Ellithorpe Farm and South Glens Falls High School. As a young mother Marilyn was a 4H leader for many local children. She retired from Sears Roebuck Co. after working many years in the Hardware Department as a Sales Associate where she was often called upon to assemble mowers.

Marilyn also was an Assistant Tour Guide for her daughter Tina’s company North Country Tours, where she traveled with local and incoming tourists guiding them on many bus tours in and out of state. She especially enjoyed playing games with the members of the tours on the buses. She loved Bluegrass music and was often seen in attendance at Bluegrass Festivals in the company of her sister Margaret. They were known as the M&M sisters!

She was predeceased by her husband Allie G. Swears, Sr., her father Gordon Ellithorpe and her mother Mildred Wells Ellithorpe, her siblings: Donald Ellithorpe, Max Ellithorpe, Edward Ellithorpe, Jr., Hubert Ellithorpe, Margaret Porter and Beatrice Day.