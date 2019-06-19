{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn A. Smith

August 5, 1936 — June 12, 2019

NORTH CREEK — Marilyn A. Smith, 82, of Fairview Avenue, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 5, 1936 in Stephentown, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Florence (Hoffman) Moon.

She attended elementary school in Wynantskill and graduated from Troy High School, class of 1954.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Smith of North Creek.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. James RC Church, Main St., North Creek, with Fr. John O'Kane officiating.

