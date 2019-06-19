August 5, 1936 — June 12, 2019
NORTH CREEK — Marilyn A. Smith, 82, of Fairview Avenue, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Aug. 5, 1936 in Stephentown, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Florence (Hoffman) Moon.
She attended elementary school in Wynantskill and graduated from Troy High School, class of 1954.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Smith of North Creek.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. James RC Church, Main St., North Creek, with Fr. John O'Kane officiating.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.