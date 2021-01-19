Oct. 7, 1937—Jan. 17, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Marilyn A. (Ryan) Starling, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 7, 1937 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Casey) Ryan.
Marilyn graduated from St. Mary’s Academy with a Regents Diploma and was employed as a baker at Donohue’s Market and Price Chopper. She was a Communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.
On May 7, 1971, Marilyn married her best friend, John Starling. Together they enjoyed having lunch at the Peppermill Restaurant, and traveling to Fair Haven, VT to visit John’s family. Marilyn also enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her daughters, Kathleen and Lisa and her grandson, Aaron.
Left to cherish her memory are her adoring husband of 50 years, John Starling; her children: Michael Phillips (Donna), Mamie Shine (Robert), Elizabeth Paganelli (Jude), Timothy Phillips, and Mary Lemery (Peter); her grandchildren: Michael Phillips (Cassie), Sarah Mack (Taelor), Christopher Stovall, Andrew Stovall, Anthony Stovall, Ryan Shine (Nikki), Kathleen Magnuson (Erik), Nicholas Paganelli (Ezra), Jason Phillips, Bryan Phillips (Mariko), Kyle Phillips (Ruka), Matthew Lemery (Courtney), and Megan Quinn (Nicholas); her great-grandchildren: Molly, Cody, Kayla, Jaese, Vanessa, Andrew, and Peter; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, with Rev. Joseph Manorowski officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn’s name can be made to the Moreau Community Center, 144 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas Coppens for all his care and compassion to Marilyn.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
