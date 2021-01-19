Oct. 7, 1937—Jan. 17, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Marilyn A. (Ryan) Starling, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 7, 1937 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William and Margaret (Casey) Ryan.

Marilyn graduated from St. Mary’s Academy with a Regents Diploma and was employed as a baker at Donohue’s Market and Price Chopper. She was a Communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls.

On May 7, 1971, Marilyn married her best friend, John Starling. Together they enjoyed having lunch at the Peppermill Restaurant, and traveling to Fair Haven, VT to visit John’s family. Marilyn also enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her daughters, Kathleen and Lisa and her grandson, Aaron.