FORT EDWARD — Marilyn A. Doty, 77 years old, died peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Granville Center after a long illness.
Marilyn was born in Fort Edward, the only child of Rose Hart Doty and Herbert “Bud” Doty.
She graduated from Fort Edward High School and attended classes at Adirondack Community College. Marilyn was employed for a time as a ward clerk at Glens Falls Hospital and later as a bookkeeper at her father’s garage and filling station in Fort Edward. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Edward and her hobbies included reading, cooking and shopping.
She was predeceased by her parents, and a close cousin and guardian, Robert Archambault.
She is survived by her first cousins, Norma Potvin, Rosemary Nolan, Carol Zervas, William Hart, Bernard Hart, Margaret Hart and Kathleen Hart-Chatel, as well as numerous second cousins.
There will be no calling hours per Marilyn’s request.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Church of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s, on the Park, Hudson Falls with the Rev. Robert Powhida, officiating.
The rite of committal will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Her family is grateful to the staff at the Granville Center for the excellent care and attention she received there.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Marilyn’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
