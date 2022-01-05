Marilyn A. Daly
Aug. 20, 1931—Jan. 2, 2022
WHITEHALL — Marilyn A. Daly died Jan. 2, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Kate Scott’s Maternity Home in Whitehall on Aug. 20, 1931, Mrs. Daly was the daughter of Carrie (Puryea) and George Ahern. Her family has ties to the community dating back to the Revolutionary War, but she is best known for her years of service to the community as a physician’s assistant at the Whitehall Health Center.
Mrs. Daly graduated from Whitehall schools at 16 and attended St. Peter’s Hospital Nursing School. She married Whitehall teacher William Daly in 1952 in Our Lady of Angels Church. She worked as a registered nurse at Glens Falls Hospital for many years until she returned to school in mid-life to become a nurse practitioner and physician’s assistant. In that role, she also served the Mohawk nation at the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation Health Center in Northern New York.
For many years, Mrs. Daly lived in South Glens Falls and was a communicant of St. Michael the Archangel Church. She was also a Girl Scout leader.
Predeceased by her parents and husband, she leaves as survivors her sister, Mona Martucci of Whitehall; her daughters: Mary Daly of Anchorage, AK, Ellen Daly of Sitka, AK, and Kathleen Daly of Westborough, MA; four grandchildren: Morgan and Brendan Hafele, Carrie (Hafele) Stowe, Gabriel Esposito; and many nieces, nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Donations in her memory can be sent to the Skenesborough Rescue Squad in Whitehall.
Private family services will be at Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Attendees must be vaccinated and masked. A Mass of Intention will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church in South Glens Falls at 8:30 a.m. January 12, 2022.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
