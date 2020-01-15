Jan. 17, 1930 — Jan. 12, 2020
SALEM — Marilyn A. Capuano, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at the home of her sister in Cropseyville, Town of Grafton, five days before her 90th birthday.
Born Jan. 17, 1930 in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Josephine (Johnson) McEvoy. Marilyn attended Salem Washington Academy and had worked at C.A. Baltz & Sons which later became CB Sports in Salem for many years. She loved children and especially those that she babysat over the years.
Marilyn was a member of the Holy Cross Church in Salem and loved sitting on her front porch watching the activities on the street. She enjoyed the Fourth of July each year when she would get together with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Andrew Capuano in 1995; a son, Guy Capuano in 2008.
Marilyn is survived by her grandson, Justin A. Capuano of Boston, Massachusetts; sisters, Patricia Kennedy of Cropseyville, Town of Grafton, Jane Hardy of Raleigh, North Carolina; and nieces and nephews.
A service will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem, date and time will be announced.
Memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Salem Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 449, Salem, NY 12865.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.
