July 22, 1936—Nov. 21, 2022

Marietta F. Keppler passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at age 86 on Nov. 21, 2022.

Born July 22, 1936 in Schnectady, NY, Marietta grew up in Indian Lake, NY. She was the daughter of Franklin and Marie Farrell, owners of Farrell’s Tavern (now Indian Lake Restaurant & Tavern) and worked there growing up. Marietta attended LeMoyne College in Syracuse where she met her husband of over 50 years, James G. Keppler. The Kepplers lived in Cincinnati, OH; Fremont, CA; Rockville, MD; and Glen Ellyn, IL before moving to Naples, FL in 1995.

Marietta is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marie Farrell, husband Jim, daughter Jeanne, brother Tom Farrell, sister Joan Hoyt-Gallucci and niece Michelle Kirkpatrick. She is survived by sons James R. (Debbie) and Timothy J. Keppler, daughter Melinda (Bill) Muenzberg; brother Rob (Patricia) Farrell; grandchildren Steven (Kaitlan) Keppler, Alison (Dan) Arsnow, Franziska (Ryan) Galloway, Sebastian (Haley) Keppler, Hannah (Ian) Deneen, Matthew (Ashley) Muenzberg, Thomas (Marissa) Muenzberg, Katarina Keppler, Angelina Keppler; great-grandchildren Charlie, Maribelle, Jett, Luna, and Owen; sister-in-law Janice Scott; nieces and nephews Colin, Eric and Michael Farrell, Michael and Robert Hoyt, Lisa Lawrence, Kathleen and Kelly Farrell, Michelle Medford and Kristy Bray.

Marietta was an active volunteer throughout her life and involved in multiple charities. She served as the Volunteer Coordinator at Central DuPage Hospital for many years. In Naples, she was an active member of Saint Peter the Apostle Church, leading the Funeral and Bereavement ministry and serving as a Eucharistic Minister before moving to The Carlisle retirement community during her later years.

Petite but powerful, tough but with a heart of gold, Marietta was a woman of great faith who prioritized family, church, hard work, patriotism, and her beloved dog Jovi. No matter how her life circumstances changed, her values never wavered. She will be missed.

Services will take place in Naples on Jan. 13 & 14. (See www.fullereast.com for full details & tribute.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marietta’s name to Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (Naples), Avow Hospice (Naples), The Humane Society or Wounded Warrior Project.