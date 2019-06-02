Marie V. Butler

September 17, 1927 — May 30, 2019
RACEVILLE — Marie Violet Butler passed away on May 30, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle, following a long illness.
Marie was born on Sept. 17, 1927 in Middle Granville, the daughter of the late Levi and Essie (Wright) Butler.
She married Warren Butler on Nov. 11, 1943.
Marie was a 75-year member of the Raceville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed teaching bible studies, Sunday school and leading worship services as a certified lay speaker, as well as singing in the choir.
At home, she loved cooking and quilting. She was an avid reader and loved genealogy. She carefully preserved family photographs. She did work outside the home, but most of her time was spent being a wife, mother and homemaker.
She had many friends she enjoyed socializing with. Many hours were spent between her vegetable and flower gardens.
In her younger years, she accompanied Warren to dances, where she loved hearing him play the fiddle and piano. Friday evenings were often spent just parked on Main Street in Granville socializing with friends passing by and just watching the hustle and bustle of the evening. Marie always looked forward to a car ride, no matter whether it was a long or short distance. She preferred that it included a stop along the way for a snack. After church on Sunday was the time for the proverbial Sunday ride, visiting friends and family.
Marie was predeceased by her parents; five siblings, Theodore, R. Fay, Lavern, June and Sandra Ely; and her beloved husband, Warren.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Jones of Hartford, Connie (Charles) Adkins of Middle Granville, Richard (Pam) Butler of Hebron, Stella Ettori of Poultney, Vermont and Ben (Doug) Butler of Raceville. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, George and John Adkins, Adam, Nathan and Seth Butler and Christopher and Angela Ettori; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Honoring Marie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Washington Center, Mom’s home for the last three years, for the love and care provided by some very special staff.
For those wishing to honor her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Soup Kitchen, 1767 SR 196, Hudson Falls, NY 12930; or to the Raceville United Methodist Church, 277 Butler Road, Hampton, NY 12837.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.
