Oct. 21, 1928 — Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marie T. Beaver, 91, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 after being stricken at her home. Born at her family home in Mechanicville on Oct. 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Valetta.
A Mechanicville High School graduate, Marie continued her education at Becker Junior College. In her youth, Marie helped with the daily operation of her family’s business, The Paper City Diner, located on Railroad Avenue, Mechanicville. Marie eventually went on to own and operate her own grocery store, Marie’s Superette for many years. She also worked for the Pennysaver and was a 10 year employee of the NYS Department of Labor prior to retirement.
Marie was a longtime communicant of Assumption St. Paul Parish, Mechanicville and was also a member of the Court St. Paul #71, Catholic Daughters of America. She also bowled in the Catholic Daughters bowling league.
You have free articles remaining.
Marie loved her grandchildren, caring for them through different points of her life. Her devotion to her family was second to none.
Survivors include her husband of 69 years, George E. Beaver, whom she married on Nov. 18, 1950; her children: sons, George Beaver II of Bradenton, Florida, Greg (Nancy) Beauvoir of Avon Park, Florida and daughter, Gina (Bryan) Crete of South Glens Falls; grandchildren, Deanna (Christopher) Acosta, Dean(Kayla) Beaver, Melina Crete, and Mikaela Toleman. Marie would have wanted a special mention that her best friend and granddaughter, Mikaela, took exceptional and loving care of her in the final years of her life. Marie is also survived by her great grandchildren, CJ and Alexandra Acosta; nephew, John (Jane) Valetta; and niece, Kimberly (Frank) Scirocco and her children, Zachary, Alexis (Adam) and Alexis’ daughter, Chloe.
Marie was predeceased by her brother, John and his wife Hazel Valetta.
Calling Hours will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, on Friday, Feb. 28, at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St., Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will follow beginning at noon with inurnment to follow at the Saratoga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the All Saints on the Hudson Church, 52 William St., Mechanicville, NY 12118 in loving memory of Marie T. Beaver.
To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.