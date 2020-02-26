Oct. 21, 1928 — Feb. 16, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marie T. Beaver, 91, former longtime resident of Mechanicville, died unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 after being stricken at her home. Born at her family home in Mechanicville on Oct. 21, 1928, she was the daughter of the late William and Katherine Valetta.

A Mechanicville High School graduate, Marie continued her education at Becker Junior College. In her youth, Marie helped with the daily operation of her family’s business, The Paper City Diner, located on Railroad Avenue, Mechanicville. Marie eventually went on to own and operate her own grocery store, Marie’s Superette for many years. She also worked for the Pennysaver and was a 10 year employee of the NYS Department of Labor prior to retirement.

Marie was a longtime communicant of Assumption St. Paul Parish, Mechanicville and was also a member of the Court St. Paul #71, Catholic Daughters of America. She also bowled in the Catholic Daughters bowling league.

Marie loved her grandchildren, caring for them through different points of her life. Her devotion to her family was second to none.