Jan. 13, 1925 — Jan. 14, 2020
CHAPPAQUA — Marie S. Mason, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Chappaqua on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
Born on Jan. 13, 1925 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of F. Karl and Elizabeth Surprenant. At the age of 17, Marie left Glens Falls to attend St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in New York City, of which she was a proud alumnus. She then graduated from Boston College in 1953, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education. On June 18, 1955 she married Lawrence A. Mason and the couple settled in Brazil, where they resided for eight years.
While living there, Marie learned fluent Portuguese and eventually Spanish after the couple relocated to Puerto Rico. Upon returning to the States, they settled in Westchester County, first in Dobbs Ferry and finally Chappaqua.
Marie was proud of her nursing career and had a deep love of literature, music, travel and family. She will be remembered for her determination, independence and adventurous spirit.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; and her sister, Nancy Dingman. Marie is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Chuck) Manson of Chappaqua and son, Andrew (Cindi) Mason of Briarcliff Manor. She was a loving grandmother to Stephanie and Dylan Manson and Max and Jessi Mason. In addition, Marie is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Chuck Duell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice team of Deborah Mascia, Maureen Morgan, Tina Olney, Jessica Grano, Curtis Au and Peter Gibbons, who showed an abundant amount of compassion and kindness to Marie throughout her journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Hospice of Westchester and Putnam, 540 White Plains Road, #300, Tarrytown, NY 10591.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Fair Ridge Cemetery in Chappaqua.
