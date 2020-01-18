Jan. 13, 1925 — Jan. 14, 2020

CHAPPAQUA — Marie S. Mason, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Chappaqua on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

Born on Jan. 13, 1925 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of F. Karl and Elizabeth Surprenant. At the age of 17, Marie left Glens Falls to attend St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in New York City, of which she was a proud alumnus. She then graduated from Boston College in 1953, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education. On June 18, 1955 she married Lawrence A. Mason and the couple settled in Brazil, where they resided for eight years.

While living there, Marie learned fluent Portuguese and eventually Spanish after the couple relocated to Puerto Rico. Upon returning to the States, they settled in Westchester County, first in Dobbs Ferry and finally Chappaqua.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marie was proud of her nursing career and had a deep love of literature, music, travel and family. She will be remembered for her determination, independence and adventurous spirit.