Marie "Margaret" Mulcahy

May 8, 1938 – Sept. 1, 2021
LAKE GEORGE — Margaret Mulcahy, 83, of Halada Drive passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with emphysema.
Born May 8, 1938 in Warrensburg she was the daughter of the late Wenceslas and Juliette (Belanger) LaFond. She was one of eleven children.
She graduated from Lake George High School in 1956 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s of Nursing Degree from Plattsburgh in 1960. Margaret considered becoming a Registered Nurse as one of her proudest accomplishments. With her education she went on to work in the Glens Falls area as a Nurse and retired from The Hallmark Nursing Center in Glens Falls after many years of service.
Margaret married “Jack” John E. Mulcahy of Yonkers, NY on Dec. 17 1960 and remained with him until his death on March 28 1994. Jack and Margaret started their family in California in 1961 with a daughter, Michelle. Two sons Kevin and Michael soon followed. Eventually, they moved back to Lake George to be closer to family and raise their children.
Margaret devoted her life to helping others. Always there when someone was in need. She loved working in her yard, spending time with her children and grandchildren and an occasional trip to the casino. She volunteered her time with the Lake George Alumni Association and enjoyed working at the North Country Ministry Thrift Shop. She spoke often and fondly of the people she worked with and met there. She was a regular at St Cecilia’s Catholic Church for many years.
Her family, immediate and extended, were truly her priority in life. One of her greatest joys was organizing the Annual LaFond Family Reunion. She was very grateful to be able to attend this year’s July reunion and see so many generations of family come together. She was especially thankful to see her sister Fran who traveled from Indiana and her sister Lucille who made the trip from Delaware.
Besides her parents and husband Jack, she was predeceased by six siblings: Madge Neville, Benoit LaFond, Gaston LaFond, Joan Ide, Joseph LaFond and Paul “Butch” LaFond.
Left to cherish her memory include her three children: Michelle Mulcahy and her husband Bill Petteruti of Hadley, Kevin Mulcahy and his wife Lynn of Lake George and Mike Mulcahy and his wife Leisha of Lake George. She also leaves behind three granddaughters that meant the world to her: Brittany Mulcahy, Candace Mulcahy and Shannon Mulcahy; in addition to many nieces and nephews. Margaret also leaves behind three dear sisters: Fran Hayden of IN, Lucille Stark of DE, Monica LaFond of AR; and a brother Gene LaFond of AZ.
Friends may call on Margaret’s family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Alexander-Baker Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A Mass of Cristian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Cecilia’s RC Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg. Rite of Committal will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to North Country Ministry, PO Box 111, 32 Circle Avenue, North Creek, NY 12853 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
