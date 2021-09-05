Marie "Margaret" Mulcahy

May 8, 1938 – Sept. 1, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Margaret Mulcahy, 83, of Halada Drive passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with emphysema.

Born May 8, 1938 in Warrensburg she was the daughter of the late Wenceslas and Juliette (Belanger) LaFond. She was one of eleven children.

She graduated from Lake George High School in 1956 and went on to receive her Bachelor’s of Nursing Degree from Plattsburgh in 1960. Margaret considered becoming a Registered Nurse as one of her proudest accomplishments. With her education she went on to work in the Glens Falls area as a Nurse and retired from The Hallmark Nursing Center in Glens Falls after many years of service.

Margaret married “Jack” John E. Mulcahy of Yonkers, NY on Dec. 17 1960 and remained with him until his death on March 28 1994. Jack and Margaret started their family in California in 1961 with a daughter, Michelle. Two sons Kevin and Michael soon followed. Eventually, they moved back to Lake George to be closer to family and raise their children.