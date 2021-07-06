GLEN LAKE — Glen Lake’s Gregarious Ambassador has graduated! Marie (Luther) Miller, 90, of Glen Lake, jitterbugged her way into Heaven on July 2, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Her smile was contagious and lit up a room. No one was ever a stranger to her; her kindness and joy made her a friend to everyone. Although working as a Town Clerk for the Town of Moreau was gratifying, Marie would consider her greatest accomplishments to be her family and the love she showered on them. There were no lines drawn between immediate family, cousins, or neighborhood children~ she loved each of them with reckless abandon. To be a recipient was an incredible blessing.

For many years, she served as the Glen Lake Protective Association’s Treasurer. She dedicated decades as a great labor of love towards organizing and running the Annual Boat Parade and Field Day for the Glen Lake Community. A nephew phrased it best as this, “Aunt Marie is at the heart of EVERY precious childhood memory.” We all agree and are better because of her.

Praise God for the reunion of her and the love of her life, William (95) who passed away in February of this year, they would have celebrated 72 tender years together in June.