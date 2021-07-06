GLEN LAKE — Glen Lake’s Gregarious Ambassador has graduated! Marie (Luther) Miller, 90, of Glen Lake, jitterbugged her way into Heaven on July 2, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Her smile was contagious and lit up a room. No one was ever a stranger to her; her kindness and joy made her a friend to everyone. Although working as a Town Clerk for the Town of Moreau was gratifying, Marie would consider her greatest accomplishments to be her family and the love she showered on them. There were no lines drawn between immediate family, cousins, or neighborhood children~ she loved each of them with reckless abandon. To be a recipient was an incredible blessing.
For many years, she served as the Glen Lake Protective Association’s Treasurer. She dedicated decades as a great labor of love towards organizing and running the Annual Boat Parade and Field Day for the Glen Lake Community. A nephew phrased it best as this, “Aunt Marie is at the heart of EVERY precious childhood memory.” We all agree and are better because of her.
Praise God for the reunion of her and the love of her life, William (95) who passed away in February of this year, they would have celebrated 72 tender years together in June.
She is survived by their children: Donald and Helen Miller and their children, Dustin and Jenna Miller, Michael and Jeannette Miller; and their daughter and husband, Kristina and Kyle Perkins; and their son, Wyatt Perkins; Peter and Ann Miller; Kenneth Miller and daughter, Magnolia Miller; Kathleen and Duane Gowen; and their children: Eric, Jamie, Isaiah and Elias Gowen. In addition to nieces, nephews, and cousins all cherish the memories of their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.
A celebration of life and Mass of Christian Burial will occur at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at St. Michael’s Church, 90 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls.
The burial will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Family and Friends are welcome to remember Marie between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 also at St. Michael’s Church.
Bay Ridge Rescue Squad has been a Godsend to our community and a remembrance in Marie’s honor may be sent directly to them.
We wish to send our deepest appreciation to both High Peaks Hospice and the entire Staff on the Oncology Floor of the Glens Falls Hospital. From Housekeeping and Maintenance, to the Nurses and Hospitalists, the level of dignity and care provided was immeasurable. May God continue to Bless each one of them.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com
