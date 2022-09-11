Dec. 23, 1934—Sept. 2, 2022

DOVER, DE — Marie Lucille Starke, of Dover, DE, passed away Sept. 2, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Marie was born on Dec. 23, 1934 in Minerva, NY, the daughter of the late Wenceslas and Juliette LaFond.

Marie was a waitress at many area restaurants, including Hollywood Diner for over 20 years before her retirement and enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, going to casinos and spending time with family.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Starke, siblings, Madge Neville, Benny LaFond, Joseph LaFond, Gaston LaFond, Joan Ide, Margaret Mulcahy and Butch LaFond, and her great-grandchildren, Mathew Watkins and Madelyn Kerpin.

She is survived by her children: Willa “Patsy” (Pat) Starke, Richard Starke (David Winn), Kenneth Starke (Jody), and Lisa Pillman (Patrick); a daughter-in-law, Elda Dee Starke; her 12 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings: Frances Hayden, Gene LaFond, and Monica LaFond; extended family and friends.

A Funeral Mass was held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Dover, DE, interment followed at Barratt’s Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, DE.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her caregivers from AccentCare (formerly Seasons Hospice) and Shorecare of DE Home Care.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center/Deborah Hospital Foundation.

