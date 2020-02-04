March 1, 1953 — Jan. 26, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Marie Louise (Harris) Williams, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Born on March 1, 1953, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of George A. and Eleanor (Johnson) Harris.

Marie enjoyed bird watching and gardening, especially anticipating the spring arrival of her perennial flowers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Williams II; and her siblings, Thelma Sherman and George A. Harris.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Warren Lunt (Carey) of Argyle; her granddaughter, Taylor Renee Loveland; her sisters, Marjorie Dresser (Jay Cummings) and Ruth Walker (Dale); her brother, Virgil Harris (Sheila); also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marie will be buried with her husband at Saratoga National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of the Saratoga Hospital, the Warren Center, and Midtown Apartments for their compassionate care and endless giving spirits.