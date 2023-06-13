Marie Isabel (Mangini) Scarselletta

Dec. 25, 1929 - June 9, 2023

SLINGERLANDS - Marie Isabel (Mangini) Scarselletta peacefully passed away on June 9, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born on Christmas Day 1929 in Saratoga Springs, NY the daughter of the late Alice (Owens) and Sylvester Mangini.

Marie was very proud of her Saratoga roots and loved to tell the story of her father carrying the midwife Marianna Ferrara on his back through a snowstorm so she could assist with Marie's entry into the world.

Marie was a fiercely independent young woman who was determined to make a better life for herself. She attended Catholic school in Saratoga but dropped out at age 15 to go to work for Thompson's Laundry Service. After a long shift at Thompson's she would leave to wait tables at restaurants around Saratoga, including Panza's, Nate Goldsmith's and various others. She was proud of the fact that, as a single woman and solely on the basis of her hard work, she was able to buy her own cars, stylish clothes and shoes, and even her own home in Saratoga.

In 1963 Marie married the love of her life, Mario Scarselletta, Jr. who passed away in 2004. Together they raised their family in Queensbury and made many happy memories at their Pinewood Avenue home. Marie loved to host big family holidays and pool parties and made the most delicious spaghetti sauce and meatballs. A staunch supporter of her children's education, she never missed a chance to volunteer, attend events, and helicopter parent with selfless devotion.

Even though her formal education ended at 8th grade, Marie was an incredibly talented writer and a voracious reader. She loved a good murder mystery or ghost story, and devoured every book on Saratoga history (just recently phoning one author to instruct her on the things she'd omitted about life on the west end). She wrote beautiful poems and letters, sending cards for every occasion.

She treasured the extensive collection of handwritten correspondence with movie stars from the 30s and 40s that she had amassed in her teens. She loved visiting the ocean, listening to live country music, her dogs Raggs and Bella, watching General Hospital and Jeopardy, helping anyone in need and always rooting for the underdog.

Despite her short stature, her feisty nature and fierce love for her family made her a force to be reckoned with even into her 90s.

Marie is predeceased by her husband, Mario; parents and two brothers: George Fitzgerald and Sylvester Mangini, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana (Richard) Straut of Voorheesville, NY; son, Mario (Felicia Poland) of Horseheads, NY; step-daughter, Susan (Rick) St. John of Glens Falls, NY, who she loved and treasured like her own daughter; and step-son, Tony (Lisa) Scarselletta of Matthews, NC.

As much as she loved her children, she absolutely cherished her grandchildren: Thomas, Eli, and Luke Straut, Leo, Rocco, Liam and Simeon Scarselletta, Erica St. John and great-granddaughter, Grace Fenton. She embodied the quote "Children need at least one person in their life who thinks the sun rises and sets on them, who delights in their existence, and loves them unconditionally".

She is also survived by two brothers: Joseph Mangini and Michael Mangini; several nephews, nieces and many friends.

The family wishes to thank the caring staff at The Atria/Peregrine Guilderland who made Marie feel loved and at home during the two years she lived there. A special thank you as well to the Drs. Robert and Anne Evans for many years of personalized, compassionate medical care.

Relatives and friends may call between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at William J. Burke Bussing and Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at St. Clements Catholic Church, 231 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871, where Marie will be laid to rest next to her beloved Mario, following the Mass. Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following at a location TBD.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Marie in a special way might consider making a donation to Open Door Mission in Glens Falls, https://opendoor-ny.org/donation-needs/, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/. An animal charity or any charity of one's choice.

To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of Marie Scarselletta, please visit www.burkefuneralhome.com.