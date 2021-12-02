HUDSON FALLS — Marie “Gladys” McCotter, 67, ascended to heaven on November 23, 2021 after an unexpected brief illness.

Marie grew up living in Hudson Falls with her sisters and brothers and graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1972.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Argyle. Marie was a gifted seamstress and, for 20 years, she owned and operated Marie’s Fabrics and Crafts in Hudson Falls, NY. She was married to Robert Goodsell in the 1970s and had four children. She married her beloved husband, John, in 2002, first living in Argyle, then Hartford, NY. She enjoyed crafting, reading, and hanging out with friends and family.

Marie’s father, Jim Morse, Sr., and her sister, Gloria Morse-Kennedy had been called to heaven before her.

She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 19 years, John McCotter; her mother, Gladys Morse; her three brothers: Butch (Marsha) Morse, Jamie (Nikki) Morse, Lennie (Diane) Morse; and her sister Lotta Shackelton; her four children: daughter Leslie (Eric) Coons from East Chatham, NY, daughter Patti (Leigh) Beattie from Salem, NY, son Jason (Jami) Goodsell from League City, TX and son Dan (Latoya) Goodsell from Aberdeen, MD; her 11 grandchildren: Eric and Stephanie Coons, Andy and James Morrison, Saige and Kynsley Goodsell, Nia Lark and Amya, Jayla, and Bryce Goodsell and Lizzy Goodsell; her niece Miranda (Cody) Danforth; and Miranda’s children: Kameron and Lilyanah; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Argyle, NY. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan Street, Argyle, NY 12809. A Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held at a later date.

