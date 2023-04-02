Dec. 31, 1937—March 28, 2023

Marie Gentile, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the age of 85. She was born in Bronx, NY, on December 31, 1937, to Ferdinando and Lena (Ciardi) DelDin.

She was predeceased by her parents, brother Robert (Theresa) DelDin and Louis Gentile, her husband of 58 years.

Marie is survived by her brother, Andrew (Diana) DelDin; two daughters: Nannette (Dave) Oberhelman and Lisa (Randy) Bohannon; three granddaughters: Caitlin (Karl) Dutcher, Reanne (Jon) Brown, and Rebecca (Tom) Thornquist; and three great-granddaughters: Lena Marie Dutcher, Mackenzie Mae Thornquist, Teaghan Renee Thornquist; great-grandson, Jackson Ray Brown; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and many dear friends from her Dixon Heights and Water’s Edge neighborhoods.

She worked as a telephone operator in the 1950s and later as a waitress in Lake George during the 1980s. However, her most important role was that of homemaker, to which she devoted herself for over 60 years.

Marie’s passion for cooking was undeniable. She spent countless hours preparing meals for family, friends, and neighbors, embracing the philosophy that food is love. Her kitchen was her haven, and she took great pride in preparing meals for her loved ones. Everyone who came into her home became part of her family.

Marie defined her life by acts of service, and has chosen to participate in the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College to further the education of future medical professionals.

In lieu of flowers, Marie’s family suggests donations be made in her name to Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL), Washington County LEAP, or Fort Edward EMS. There will be no calling hours, a graveside service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.

Marie’s passing leaves a void in the lives of her family and friends, but her memory will live on through her loved ones. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

