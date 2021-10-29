Dec. 5, 1943—Oct. 27, 2021

CLARKSVILLE — Marie (Funicello) Hornick passed away October 27, 2021, at the age of 77. Marie was born December 5, 1943, in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Peter John Funicello and Josephine (DelMonaco) Funicello.

In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her brother Robert Funicello, sister Helen Phung, her nephew Anthony Phung, her aunt Elizabeth DelMonaco, her aunt and uncle Anna and John Slevin, and her uncle Mario DelMonaco. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William F. Hornick; and their sons: Daniel, with his partner Shannon Clegg and her niece Sierra, and Adam, with his wife Jennifer and their children Brian and Jillian. She is also survived by her brother Michael Funicello; brother-in-law Trinh Phung; and nephews: Lawrence and Christopher Phung. Additionally, she is survived by her aunt Julia Davis; uncle Richard Davis; cousins: Michael, Peter and Kenneth Davis and their families; cousins: David, Joanne and Sheila Slevin.

Raised in Glens Falls, she left after graduating from St. Mary’s Academy to attend the College of Saint Rose in Albany, where she received a Bachelor of Arts. She attended the University of Minnesota on the Minneapolis campus, earning a Master of Arts Degree in English.

Marie became a New York State certified English teacher, and taught in public high schools in the Finger Lakes and Voorheesville High School. She spent the majority of her teaching career at Schalmont High School in Rotterdam. After 26 years of teaching, she retired, spending time with William visiting historical sites, and learning more about state history and American history.

Above all activities, reading was her first love, and sharing books with her husband, children, grandchildren, students and friends always brought great joy to her.

Relatives and friends are invited, and may call on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Church, 25 Mountainview Street, Voorheesville, NY 12186. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in New Salem.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in her memory to the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company Rescue Squad, P.O. Box E, Clarksville, NY 12041 or to St. Matthew’s Church, 25 Mountainview Street, Voorheesville, NY 12186. www.applebeefuneralhome.com