June 27, 1925 — July 16, 2019
BALLSTON SPA — Marie Eva Sturm, 94, died on July 16, 2019, after many years of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Born in 1925 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, she lived through the Nazi occupation in World War II. Her best childhood friend was Renata Perutz, a Jewish girl who died under the Nazis on Sept. 6, 1943. After the war, Marie also experienced the Communist takeover.
In 1948, she was chosen from the family to come to the U.S. for college, living with her uncle, John Neumann, in Watertown. This dream world evaporated six months later when her aunt and uncle died. Marie persevered and graduated from St. Lawrence University and went on to get a masters in social work from BU. There she met her future husband, Rudolf Sturm, another Czech émigré. Married in 1954, they moved to Saratoga in 1958. For 31 years, Marie worked as a social worker in Schenectady city’s schools. Peers described her as working long, conscientious and effective hours for the students. After retiring in 1998, she sang in St. Peter’s and Skidmore’s Community Choirs and ushered at SPAC. She loved classical music, travel and animals, especially greyhounds. Her beloved husband died in 2000.
As a fiercely devoted wife and mother, Marie was never afraid to stand up for what she believed in. She had boundless energy and loved helping people. She will be dearly missed.
Marie is survived by her two children, Dr. Toni Sturm of Wilton and Rudolph Sturm of Lutz, Florida; a stepdaughter, Lydia Castle; her two grandsons, Killian Sturm and David Castle; a granddaughter-in-law, Chloe Cola; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Surrey Inn, Skidmore College.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gateway House of Peace, Ballston Spa.
