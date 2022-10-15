Feb. 8, 1947—Oct. 12, 2022

WHITEHALL — Marie E. Wilbur, of Whitehall, NY, passed away peacefully, on the morning of Oct. 12, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. To know her was to love her.

Born on Feb. 8, 1947, in Granville, NY, to Charles and Mary Crosier. Marie was only 12 years old when her mother passed away and she was raised by her grandparents, Clayton and Helen Butler.

On Nov. 9, 1964, she married the love of her life, Francis Wilbur. They shared 58 wonderful years of marriage and together they had nine children and 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Through the years, Marie worked at various factories and in customer service. She enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was the biggest fan in the crowd at many games, cheering events, dance recitals, and anything else she could attend in support of the ones she loved.

Besides the immeasurable amount of time spent with her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed her many trips to bingo, basket parties and other gatherings with family and friends. She also looked forward to her weekly lunch dates with her best friend Fannie, as well as “Sister Day” with her five sisters.

She was predeceased by her parents, grandparents, and an infant brother and a special grandson Cody Fitzpatrick, whom she missed dearly.

Marie is survived by her husband, Francis Wilbur; her children: Tina Golden (William), Charles Wilbur (Jan), Wendy Murphy, Marie Ballard (Isidro), Cindy Fitzpatrick, Erica Sala (Bryan), Chad Wilbur, Christopher Wilbur, and Francis Wilbur (Karissa). She is also survived by her grandchildren, who she adored immensely: Mariah (Patrick), her special girl, Kaleigh (Addison), Ashlyn, Brendan, Tanika (EJ), Dominic, Destiny, Colton (Heather), Richelle, Derrick, Eric (Katy), Nick, Betsy, John, Carry, Brian (Kim), Danny, Raymond, Pauline, Sheila, and Rosemarry. Great-grandchildren: Liam, Jackson, Leonardo, Colin, Lily, Noah, Nolan, Westley, Jonathon, Jocelyn and Millie, who brought her happiness every day.

She is also survived by her five sisters: Linda (Leroy), Joan (Irvie), Audrey (Wayne), Char, and Helen (Armand); her sister-in-law and best friend, Fannie Wilbur; as well as many other nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Final arrangements will be private among her immediate family.

Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes throughout her journey. As much as we will miss her, we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace, and will rest in paradise.

