Sept. 13, 1924 — March 13, 2020

SCHUYLERVILLE — Marie E. Traver, 95, a longtime resident of Quaker Springs, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020.

Born Sept. 13, 1924 in the town of Saratoga, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Younger Hutchinson.

Marie was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School. She married Arthur L. Traver, and together they operated Art’s Service Station in Quaker Springs for many years. She enjoyed rug hooking, playing cards and feeding the birds. She was a member of the Quaker Springs Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur L. Traver in 2013; and two sisters, Helen Hayes and Anna Baker.

Survivors include two sisters, Martha Gilgallon of Stillwater and Edna Hughes of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow at noon in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.