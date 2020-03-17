Sept. 13, 1924 — March 13, 2020
SCHUYLERVILLE — Marie E. Traver, 95, a longtime resident of Quaker Springs, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020.
Born Sept. 13, 1924 in the town of Saratoga, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Alma Younger Hutchinson.
Marie was a graduate of Schuylerville Central School. She married Arthur L. Traver, and together they operated Art’s Service Station in Quaker Springs for many years. She enjoyed rug hooking, playing cards and feeding the birds. She was a member of the Quaker Springs Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur L. Traver in 2013; and two sisters, Helen Hayes and Anna Baker.
Survivors include two sisters, Martha Gilgallon of Stillwater and Edna Hughes of Saratoga Springs; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Pastor John Iseman, officiating. Burial will follow at noon in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the Quaker Springs Fire Department or the Quaker Springs United Methodist Church.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.