Dec. 27, 1956 – Nov. 21, 2019
SALEM — Marie Christine (Gubellini) Pratt, 62, of Salem, New York passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
Born in Dec. 27, 1956 in Okinawa, Japan, Marie is survived by her children, Mathew, Erin, Shayla; grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Toy; nieces, nephews; and loving partner, David Reynolds.
Generous and warm, Marie was a talker and an avid reader. She loved traveling and the ocean. Her grandchildren, Olivea, Clara, Liam and Kiera filled her with joy.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Thank you to the Salem Rescue Squad.
To offer condolences to Mare’s family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. of Salem is assisting the family.
