Marie Birdie (Dermitt) Koenig

QUEENSBURY — Marie Birdie (Dermitt) Koenig, 91, died peacefully, in her pink room with matching curtains and her LL Bean sheets, on July 9, 2023, in Queensbury, NY. Family, memorabilia, and photos of loved ones surrounded her.

While Pennsylvania claimed some of her early years, she lived in various parts of New York state for most of her life. She grew up in Queens, where she met her future husband, William Koenig, as a young teenager. They eloped in 1948. The devoted newlyweds later moved to Eastern Long Island to raise their children. Upon retiring, they lived in upstate New York. For nearly seventy-two years, Birdie meant everything to her Bill. Bill meant everything to his Birdie. Sadly, Marie's very beloved husband passed in 2020.

Marie and Bill gave five children to this world: William (1949), Lois (1953), Dennis (1956), Jean (1957), and Richard (1963). Above all else, including her position as a nurse's aide, Marie considered herself to be a homemaker. She knew how to take care of her family's daily needs. Her husband built two of their homes. And she made sure that the house experienced life. If a button was loose, she fixed it. Her husband only desired the applesauce cooked by her. She was meticulous about her home, and she was passionate about her children. She loved all her grandchildren: William, Shawn, Rebecca, Judie, and Jamie. Unfailingly, she took pride in the growth of her great-grandchildren: Thomas, Elaina, Lydia, Ella, Nathan, Makayla, and Collin.

In the words of her great granddaughter: "Nana Marie, I love you so much and I'm going to miss your beautiful smile that always lit up the room and I'm going to miss you coming to pick me up from school... And have a great time being reunited with Papa Bill... I love you..."

A service will be held at noon on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville NY.

