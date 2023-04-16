June 14, 1926—April 13, 2023

GRANVILLE—Marie Bardon, 96, a resident of the Holbrook Adult Home in Granville, was reunited with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

She was born in Greenwich, NY, on June 14, 1926, to the late Joseph and Harriet (Harrington) Jordan.

She attended Greenwich Central School and lived in Greenwich for 52 years. She was married to George W. Billings, Sr. from 1945 until his passing in 1989. She then married Joseph S. Bardon and together they moved to Sebring, FL. She spent 10 years in Florida and eventually returned to NY following Joseph’s passing. Marie enjoyed decorating her home and travelling. Additional hobbies included playing cards with her sister and friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by her son, George Billings, Jr., and sister, Rose Blair.

She is survived by her loving grandchildren: Gregory (Carina) Billings and Bridget Hall; three great-grandsons: Justin and Christopher Hall and Gentry Billings; great-great-granddaughter, Dahlia Hall.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Maplewood Cemetery in Saratoga Springs.

Donations in her memory may be made to Risen Hope Community Church, 6 Burgoyne St., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.