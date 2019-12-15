July 7, 1925 — Dec. 7, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Marie Ann Paul, 94, of Hidden Hills Drive, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born in Hackensack, New Jersey on July 7, 1925, she was the daughter of Michael and Rosalie (Falato) Rizzio.

Marie graduated from Yorkville High School in New York City. Following high school, she pursued a career as a switch board operator at Bell Telephone Company in Hackensack, New Jersey and later a computer tape librarian at Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company in Newark, New Jersey. When she moved to Queensbury, she became a dispatch operator for the Glens Falls Fire Department. She was very proud to say she knew many of the local firemen.

Marie had a very outgoing personality. She was said to be New York savvy and thoroughly enjoyed many Broadway shows, musicals and museums in the city. Marie was very generous and she had a special soft spot for soldiers overseas and sent them care packages throughout the years.

On Sept. 10, 1960, Marie married her beloved husband of 44 years, Harold David Paul, in Newark, New Jersey. Together they traveled all over the United States. “There is a lot to see in America,” she would say, and they did.