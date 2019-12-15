July 7, 1925 — Dec. 7, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Marie Ann Paul, 94, of Hidden Hills Drive, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Hackensack, New Jersey on July 7, 1925, she was the daughter of Michael and Rosalie (Falato) Rizzio.
Marie graduated from Yorkville High School in New York City. Following high school, she pursued a career as a switch board operator at Bell Telephone Company in Hackensack, New Jersey and later a computer tape librarian at Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company in Newark, New Jersey. When she moved to Queensbury, she became a dispatch operator for the Glens Falls Fire Department. She was very proud to say she knew many of the local firemen.
Marie had a very outgoing personality. She was said to be New York savvy and thoroughly enjoyed many Broadway shows, musicals and museums in the city. Marie was very generous and she had a special soft spot for soldiers overseas and sent them care packages throughout the years.
On Sept. 10, 1960, Marie married her beloved husband of 44 years, Harold David Paul, in Newark, New Jersey. Together they traveled all over the United States. “There is a lot to see in America,” she would say, and they did.
In the late 70’s they bought their first home together in Queensbury, a big red Barn they transformed into a beautiful home. It was one of their greatest accomplishments and adventures together. When they weren’t remodeling, they were tending the gardens. Marie had a passion for fresh healthy food and put a lot of time into her gardening and canning. When she found time, she also enjoyed sewing, arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband, Harold; and a brother, Anthony.
Those left to cherish her memory are her numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, pastor of Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Marie’s neighborhood friends, Laura and John Faherty, Ann and Tom Ryan, and Veronica and Gary Stillman for their love and support over the years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Glens Falls Hospital C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, Wounded Warriors Family Support at wwfs.org or mailed to 11218 John Galt Blvd. Suite 103 Omaha, NE 68137, or a children’s charity of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home or through http://www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
