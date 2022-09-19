Marie A. Schaffner

July 18, 1933 - May 11, 2022

CORINTH — Marie A. Schaffner, 88, of Stark Road, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Saratoga Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born on July 18, 1933 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Anna Schreiner.

She graduated from Catholic High School in Ridgewood, Queens.

Marie married Reynard James Schaffner on April 9, 1960 in Queens, and the couple resided at Syosset, Long Island for many years and in 1985 moved to their current home in Corinth, where they lived for several years. He passed away June 11, 1999 following 39 years of marriage.

She was employed for over 20 years at the Corinth Town Clerk's office.

Marie was a communicant of the Church of the Immaculate Conception/Holy Mother and Child Parish of Corinth for many years and served for several years as a eucharistic minister. She also was a member of the Red Hat Ladies of Corinth, and was very active with the Corinth and Lake Luzerne Senior Centers, playing bingo, cards, pokeno, and doing holiday gatherings and lunches.

Survivors include three children, Corinne Akerley (Dave) of Corinth, Ray Schaffner (Michelle) of Boca Raton, FL, and James Schaffner (Maria) of Centereach, Long Island; eight grandchildren, Jenna Jackson (Kyle) of Corinth, Devin Akerley (Christina Yip) of Corinth, RJ Schaffner, Alexandra Schaffner, and Sage Schaffner, all of Boca Raton and Anthony Schaffner, James Schaffner, and Travis Schaffner, all of Centereach, LI; and several cousins.

Friends may call from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave, Corinth.

A Committal Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, May 19, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family wishes to thank all the nursing staff on D1 at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care and a special thank you to Dr. Ying for his devoted care to Marie as well as Dr. Eric Borden.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one's choice.