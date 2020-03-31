July 14, 1925 — March 28, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Marie A. (Norton) Monahan, 94, of Clark Street, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, on March 28, 2020.

Born on July 14, 1925, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lewis B. and Lida (Boulet) Norton.

On June 3, 1945, she married Richard T. Monahan, at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. He passed away on Sept. 29, 2013, after 68 wonderful years of marriage.

Marie was a past Vice President and Director of Monahan & Loughlin, Inc. in Hudson Falls. She also was an officer of Mim Realty in Indian Lake and Moon Realty in Hudson Falls.

Marie was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls and was a former member of Court Mater Dei No. 1442 Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She attended Hudson Falls High School.

