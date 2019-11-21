Aug. 28, 1933 — Nov. 18, 2019
BALLSTON SPA — Marie A. Hettrich passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. She was born in Ballston Spa, on Aug. 28, 1933. Marie worked for the Ballston Spa School District in the payroll department.
Marie was the loving wife of Peter Hettrich for 57 years and had three children, Fran Maurer of Earlton, David Hettrich of Delmar and Dale Hettrich of Wilton. She lovingly welcomed to the family their spouses, Paul, Elizabeth and Jennifer. Marie had four grandchildren, Sydney, Jaden, Steven, and Jillian whom she adored. They loved visiting Grandma’s house and dressing up in all the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s clothes they could find and putting on plays for her.
She spent many years working each summer at the Saratoga County Fair as a volunteer Talent Coordinator. Marie enjoyed working with her flowers in the yard and spent her free time reading. She enjoyed camping, taking trips with her family going cross country in a trailer to Wyoming and later in life traveling, with her husband as well as traveling to Maine with her entire family for 10 years including this past September. Marie had many friends and enjoyed shopping with her friend, Audrey and going out to lunch with a group of friends once a month.
She was predeceased by her mother, Frances Pernatozzi, and her father, Ralph Pastore, who as a young boy came over from Italy to the United States traveling on a ship with his father. She was also predeceased by her stepmother, Florence; her older brother, Charles Pastore; her older sister, Lucy Verrigni; and her younger brother, Frank Pastore.
You have free articles remaining.
She attended weekly mass at St. Mary’s Church in Ballston Spa. She was always donating to whatever cause showed up in her mailbox.
She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at St. Mary’s Church, Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in Malta Ridge Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.