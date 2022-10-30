Marie A. (Cameron) Lloyd

June 5, 1935—Oct. 26, 2022

DIAMOND POINT — Marie A. (Cameron), 87, of Diamond Point, NY, daughter of the late Duncan and Myrtle (Needham) Cameron, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Oct. 26, 2022.

Marie was born on June 5, 1935 in Warrensburg, NY. She graduated from Warrensburg Central School where she also went on to work as a nurse’s aide and elementary attendance officer for many years. On Dec. 6, 1953 Marie married the love of her life William Lloyd at the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg. They would have celebrated 69 years of marriage this year.

Besides raising her children, Marie enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers, as was evident by driving past her home and seeing the beautiful display each year. Needlepoint, knitting, crossword puzzles and Sudoku kept her very busy.

Marie is survived by her husband William Lloyd; sons: Randy (Carol) Lloyd of Ballston Spa and Chris (Jeanne) Lloyd of Clifton Park; daughter, Lorrie (Mark) Schumacher of Erie, PA; grandchildren: Jenna and Brett Lloyd, Eric Schumacher, Andrew “AJ” Schumacher, Caitlin (Mike) Traudt and Kelly (Jesse) Belleard; great-grandchild, Christopher James “CJ” Traudt; sister Doris Fish.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692 or online at www.heart.org.

Friends may call on Marie’s family from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.

A service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. with Pastor Nancy Barrow officiating. Burial will follow in North Caldwell Cemetery, Lake George, NY.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.