Marie A. Anderson

Aug. 19, 1941 - May 20, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Marie A. Anderson, 80, of Call St., passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Aug. 19, 1941 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Pope) Fowler.

Marie attended Hadley-Luzerne Central Schools.

She married E. Leonard Anderson on Aug. 4, 1961 and the couple resided on Call Street in Lake Luzerne for many years. He passed away Dec. 17, 2012, following 51 years of marriage.

Marie was employed as a Driver for several years at Luper Transportation in Corinth.

She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her lawn and yard, shopping and eating lunch out, and along with her husband, driving her 1961 Pontiac Ventura race car at local drag strips. She loved playing cards and loved spending time with her twin sister, Marion, and enjoyed cooking and baking, winning several apple pie contests. If you stopped by her home, there was usually a pie cooling on the kitchen table. She also loved spending time with her friends and especially her family.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by her four sisters, her twin sister, Marion J. Towers, Joyce Brennan, Shirley Eno (Potter), and Beatrice Shaw; and son-in-law, Kevin Garnsey.

Survivors include two daughters: Yvonne Anderson (Jesse Walker) of Lake Luzerne and Michelle Anderson (Mark Jacox) of Lake Luzerne; one grandson, Leonard A. Anderson (Rebecca Hanley) of Clifton Park; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her brother-in-law and dear friend, John Towers of Porter Corners; and longtime friend who had been by her side for many years, John Sanders of Lake Luzerne.

A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank the staff of High Peaks Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care given to Marie and to the family and also Marie Lytle at Walgreens for her care and understanding service.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice at highpeakshospice.org or any animal care shelter of your choice.